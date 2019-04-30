S. Africa's Steinhoff cuts value of goodwill assets in 2017 accounts

April 30 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff said on Tuesday it had reduced the value of goodwill and intangible assets recorded at the end of September 2017 by 1.8 billion euros ($2.02 billion) to 7.2 billion euros.

Steinhoff is preparing its 2017 and 2018 financial statements after an investigation by a PwC investigation released by the company showed at least $7.4 bln in fraudulent transactions.