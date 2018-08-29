FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 8:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Steinhoff ex-CEO to appear in parliament next week over accounting scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of crisis-hit Steinhoff is due to appear next week before a committee of South Africa’s parliament, which is probing an accounting scandal that has rocked the retailer, Themba Godi, a co-chair of the panel said on Wednesday.

Markus Jooste, who is under fraud investigation by the South Africa police, resigned in December when Steinhoff uncovered accounting irregularities that sent its share price crashing.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by James Macharia

