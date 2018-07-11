FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 2:18 PM / a day ago

Steinhoff says makes progress with creditors over restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 11 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff, said on Wednesday it had begun a process with creditors for a “lock-up agreement”, which once completed could allow the restructuring of huge debts within three months.

“The launch of the LUA (lock-up agreement) marks the culmination of several weeks of discussions with the ad hoc committees of third party creditors,” Steinhoff said in a statement.

“(It) represents an important step in the restructuring process.” (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Joe Brock)

