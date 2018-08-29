UPDATE 1-Steinhoff ex-CEO to appear in parliament next week over accounting scandal

(Add quotes, shares, details)

CAPE TOWN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of crisis-hit Steinhoff is due to appear next week before a committee of South Africa’s parliament that is probing an accounting scandal that has rocked the retailer, an official said on Wednesday.

Markus Jooste, who is under fraud investigation by the South Africa police, resigned in December when Steinhoff uncovered accounting irregularities that sent its share price crashing.

Jooste would be speaking publicly for the first time since he abruptly resigned following the discovery of multibillion rand holes in the Steinhoff’s accounts.

“Markus Jooste will appear at the committee on September 5,” said a co-chair of the committee, Themba Godi, told Reuters.

Jooste was an instrumental figure in the transformation of Steinhoff from a small Johannesburg furniture outfit into multinational retailer with more than 40 brands that include Mattress Firm, Poundland and Conforama.

Steinhoff’s chairwoman Heather Sonn, along with board member Louis du Preez, told the parliamentary panel an investigation by PwC into accounting irregularities at the retailer was on track to be largely completed by year-end.

Steinhoff shares jumped 10 percent to 2.42 rand, valuing it at around 10 billion rand ($696 million), a dramatic fall for the company that was valued at more than 200 billion rand before the scandal broke.

“There is probably belief in the market that the PwC report will provide some more clarity and the market is just happy that we might finally get some answers,” Greg Davies, Cratos Capital. ($1 = 14.3618 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Patricia Aruo Editing by James Macharia)