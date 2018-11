JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Steinhoff’s commercial director Louis du Preez will take over as the new permanent Chief Executive Officer after acting CEO Danie van der Merwe steps down on Dec. 31, the firm said on Monday.

The company, which revealed multi-billion dollar holes in its balance sheet almost a year ago, said du Preez, has been jointly leading the restructuring of the group since joining the management board in December. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia)