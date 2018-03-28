South African police probing three criminal cases against Steinhoff

CAPE TOWN, March 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s elite police unit, the Hawks are investigating three criminal cases against crisis-hit Steinhoff International , a senior official at the unit told parliament on Wednesday.

Steinhoff, which has more than 40 retail brands that include Conforama and Poundland, is in a fight for survival after admitting “accounting irregularities” in December, wiping about 85 percent off its market value and triggering a liquidity crisis. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Writing by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia)