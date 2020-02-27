Steinhoff sales rise 7% in Christmas quarter

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff lifted sales by 7% in its financial first quarter, the company said on Thursday, with strong contributions from Pepco Group, owner of British discount retailer Poundland and Pepkor Africa.

Steinhoff, which has been battling the fallout from a 2017 accounting scandal, said sales for the three months to Dec. 31 rose to 3.4 billion euros ($3.7 billion), up from 3.2 billion euros in the same period the previous year. ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by David Goodman )