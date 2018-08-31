Crisis-hit Steinhoff posts 2 percent rise in nine-month sales

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Steinhoff reported a slight increase in nine-month sales on Friday as its managers remained pre-occupied with cleaning up after an accounting fraud that nearly tipped the South African retailer into bankruptcy.

The company said sales rose 2 percent to 12.9 billion euros ($15 billion) in the nine months through the end of June as a strong showing at its separately listed African unit, Pepkor , offset weak results from Europe, the U.S. and Europe. ($1 = 0.8570 euros) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by James Macharia)