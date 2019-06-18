Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 18, 2019 / 8:32 PM / in 2 hours

Scandal-hit Steinhoff posts $1.3 bln loss in delayed 2018 results

Nqobile Dludla

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff on Tuesday reported a 1.2 billion euro ($1.34 billion) loss for the 2018 fiscal year, in a much-delayed earnings report revealing the impact of an accounting fraud put at $7.27 billion.

Steinhoff, which is also listed in Frankfurt, delayed the results after finding holes in its accounts in December 2017, shocking investors who had backed its reinvention from a small South African furniture outfit into a discount furniture retailer straddling four continents. ($1 = 0.8935 euro) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below