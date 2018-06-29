FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 2:55 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Scandal-hit Steinhoff posts $177 mln H1 operating loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - Troubled South African retailer Steinhoff reported a hefty 152 million euros ($177 million) half-year operating loss on Friday, hit by writedowns related to an accounting scandal.

The loss is the latest setback for the multinational retailer which has been fighting to stay afloat since last December when it revealed holes in its accounts that wiped $15 billion off its market value. ($1 = 0.8579 euros) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
