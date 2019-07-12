Hot Stocks
July 12, 2019 / 10:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Scandal-hit Steinhoff posts $400 mln loss in H1

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 12 (Reuters) - Troubled South African retailer Steinhoff reported a 356 million euros ($401 million) half-year loss from continuing operations on Friday, as it continues to feel the effects of an accounting fraud put at over $7 billion.

Steinhoff first flagged holes in its accounts in December 2017, shocking investors that had backed its transformation from a small South African outfit to a discount furniture retailer straddling four continents.

$1 = 0.8885 euros Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mark Potter

