Dutch court will take on shareholders case against Steinhoff

AMSTERDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Litigation by shareholders against South African retailer Steinhoff will proceed in the Netherlands, a Dutch court said on Wednesday.

The court will hear complaints by shareholders who say that Steinhoff, registered in the Netherlands, misled them by stating false information in their 2015 and 2016 accounts. Steinhoff late last year uncovered accounting irregularities that sent its shares crashing and nearly tipped the company into bankruptcy. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)