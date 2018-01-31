South Africa's JSE says still investigating Steinhoff over accounting scandal

CAPE TOWN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Market investigations into Steinhoff were far from uncovering what had happened to the retailer, Nicky Newton-King, chief executive of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

The JSE is investigating whether Steinhoff broke disclosure rules after the firm admitted to accounting irregularities that triggered a slide in its shares that wiped more than $10 billion off its market capitalisation. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)