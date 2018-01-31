Steinhoff's former chairman Wiese says difficult to detect fraud if CEO is involved

CAPE TOWN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The former chairman of Steinhoff Christo Wiese told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that it was difficult to detect fraud in a company especially when it involved a chief executive officer.

Wiese said he “understood people’s anger” after the firm admitted to accounting irregularities that triggered a slide in its shares that wiped more than $10 billion off its market capitalisation. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)