FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 31, 2018 / 7:41 AM / in 6 hours

South Africa's central bank says checking whether Steinhoff broke FX rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The South African central bank is investigating whether Steinhoff had breached any exchange control laws or regulations, the regulator said in a statement to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

The South African Reserve Bank said it was ready to cooperate with local and international regulators as well as law enforcement authorities investigating Steinhoff. Were Steinhoff to collapse, it would not result in financial instability, the bank added. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.