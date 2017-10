JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Steinhoff’s African unit on Friday priced its initial public offering at 20.50 rand, near the mid-point of the marketed range and valuing the business at about 71 billion rand ($5.40 billion).

Steinhoff, the world’s No.2 furniture retailer after IKEA, is spinning off its Africa-focused chains into a new entity called Steinhoff Africa Retail.