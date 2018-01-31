FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 31, 2018 / 8:01 AM / in 5 hours

S.Africa govt pension fund says shareholding in Steinhoff eroded after scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) said on Wednesday its shareholding in Steinhoff depreciated from 24.1 billion rand ($2 billion) on Nov. 30 to 1.8 billion rand by Dec.31 in the wake an accounting scandal at the retail group.

GEPF made the remarks in a presentation handed in to a joint committee meeting at parliament, where a preliminary hearing on Steinhoff was being held.

Steinhoff, owner of more than 40 retail brands including Poundland in Britain, has admitted “accounting irregularities”, triggering an 85 percent share slide. ($1 = 11.8900 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.