FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German financial watchdog Bafin probes trading in Steinhoff shares
Sections
Featured
Firefighters battle intense wildfires in California
U.S.
Firefighters battle intense wildfires in California
Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent
Future of money
Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2017 / 11:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

German financial watchdog Bafin probes trading in Steinhoff shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin said on Friday that it has started an assessment probe into the trading of Steinhoff shares this week, after the stock lost more than 80 percent of its value within days.

Bafin routinely investigates incidents every year to uncover market manipulation and insider trading. Usually, such analyses are triggered by suspicious transaction reports or by exceptionally high trading volumes.

Steinhoff’s shares fell by another 40 percent on Friday before paring losses by late morning, after Moody’s cut its credit rating and raised concerns about the company’s governance, deepening the South African retailer’s problems, whose primary listing is in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.