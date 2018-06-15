FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Benko's Signa says plans to put Kika/Leiner back on its feet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 15 (Reuters) - Investor Rene Benko’s Signa Holding sees great intrinsic value in Austrian furniture and household goods retailer Kika/Leiner, which it agreed to buy from Steinhoff, it said on Friday.

Benko reached a deal to buy Kika/Leiner’s Austrian division as well as its central and eastern European businesses on Thursday, saving it from bankruptcy.

“Our focus is set on creating a sustained and financially secure perspective for this Austrian company with its rich tradition and its dedicated staff,” Stephan Fanderl, managing director at Signa Retail said in a statement. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
