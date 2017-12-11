LPC-Steinhoff’s loan pricing rises after ratings downgrade

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Troubled South African retailer Steinhoff’s borrowing costs are rising as the company’s downgrade to junk by ratings agency Moody’s last week has increased the interest margins on some of the company’s outstanding syndicated loans.

Steinhoff is calling for the support of its lenders after rescheduling its annual lender meeting in London to December 19 from 11 December, as it seeks to stabilise its financing and operational liquidity after its admission of accounting irregularities last week.

The company has appointed Moelis & Co as independent financial adviser and AlixPartners as operational adviser, it said on Monday.

Last week, nearly US$12bn was wiped off the value of the company, which owns the Conforama furniture store and Poundland discount shops, after it announced an independent investigation and said that its CEO was leaving.

Plunging share prices would have a major impact on a self-imposed covenant ratio of 50% net debt to equity.

Steinhoff’s share price recovered by up to 40% on Monday after the company announced the appointment of the advisory team.

Moody’s cut the company’s credit rating by four notches to B1 last Thursday from Baa3, the lowest investment-grade credit rating and raised concerns about its governance.

A falling rating boosts borrowing costs, reduces the value of Steinhoff’s existing debt, and can limit the amount of debt that the company could potentially refinance.

DEBT FINANCED

Steinhoff used debt to finance an acquisition strategy that turned it from a South African furniture group to an international retail empire. Most of the company’s debt comprises loans. (For a Factbox on what Steinhoff owes its banks, see)

Its falling credit rating will increase the interest margins on loans outstanding from a US$4bn acquisition financing in September 2016 that funded the purchase of US mattress retailer Mattress Firm and was provided by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan.

Some of the loans were repaid by the proceeds of a €2.4bn capital increase in September 2016.

Margins on the remaining US$2bn loan that financed Mattress Firm’s acquisition are linked to ratings. Steinhoff was paying 120bp-145bp for a Baa3 rating, but will now pay 250bp-280bp if its rating is less than Ba2.

The loan originally comprised a US$1.8bn one-year bridge loan; a US$1bn, two-year term loan; a US$500m three-year term loan; and a US$500m five-year term loan. There is also a US$200m three-year revolving credit facility.

Steinhoff also has a €2.9bn revolving credit, which was refinanced in June 2016, paying an initial 90bp over Euribor; and a five-, seven- and 10-year €650m Schuldschein that was put in place in June 2015.

As part of its acquisition spree, Steinhoff also took a £460m loan to finance its purchase of UK discount retailer Poundland which was arranged by Credit Agricole and UniCredit, which had a 12-month maturity and has since been cancelled.

Steinhoff also lined up two other bridge loans for purchases that never came to fruition in early 2016.

It agreed a £920m multi-currency bridge loan in March 2016 with mandated lead arrangers Citigroup and HSBC to back its US$975m offer for Darty, Europe’s third biggest electrical goods retailer, but decided not to increase its bid in April.

Steinhoff also had a second separate fully-underwritten bridge loan in place to finance a potential purchase of Argos owner Home Retail, which fell away when Steinhoff pulled out.

HSBC acted as adviser to Steinhoff on the Darty acquisition and the potential Home Retail bid and helped to underwrite separate bridge loans backing each offer. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)