Carmaker Stellantis: talks continue with Italian government over new factory

PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis said on Friday that talks were continuing with the Italian government over the possible construction of a new battery plant, or gigafactory, in Italy.

Stellantis, which already has two battery factory projects in France and Germany, has said adding gigafactories in Europe and the United States would be decided this year.

The company is holding talks on this with Rome, as Italy is one of its main production hubs in Europe.

Stellantis also expects to announce later this month more stringent targets regarding its CO2 emissions in Europe, said Stellantis’ CEO Carlos Tavares on Friday.

Stellantis was formed at the beginning of this year from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA, and like many carmakers around the world, it is working on more environmentally-friendly vehicles. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)