Stellantis' Citroen unveils its new C5 X sedan model

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Stellantis’ Citroen brand on Monday marked its come-back in the prestigious large sedan market in Europe, as the carmaker unveiled its new C5 X model to be manufactured in China.

Citroen, which aims to make the C5 X sedan as its new flagship, said the new model would be on sale in the second half of the year in Chinese and European markets.

The vehicle will be available in both petrol and plug-in hybrid versions, added the carmaker.