Stellantis CEO: 80% of merger synergies within four years

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Monday that he was “very confident” of attaining 5 billion euros ($6.06 billion) in synergies from the merger of carmakers PSA and Fiat Chrysler, with 80% of those savings coming within four years.

“The purpose is not to be big, but to be great at what we do,” Tavares said at his first news conference since the two companies completed their merger on Jan. 16. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Alison Williams)