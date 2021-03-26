Stellantis halting production at five North American plants next week

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain, France, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Stellantis said on Friday it will halt production at five North American plants next week because of the global microchip shortage.

The Italian-American automaker will halt production at Belvidere, Illinois Assembly; Brampton, Ontario Assembly (Ontario); Toluca, Mexico Assembly; Warren, Michigan Truck Assembly; and Windsor, Ontario Assembly plants beginning next week through early to mid April.