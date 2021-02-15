Stellantis extends production stops in Italy over chip shortage

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Stellantis has extended until Tuesday a production freeze at its Melfi plant in southern Italy, citing persistent shortages of semiconductors.

Carmakers around the world have been impacted by the shortage of chips used in engine management and driver-assistance systems, which come mainly from Asia, especially Taiwan.

Stellantis said in a statement it had decided to completely suspend activity at the Melfi plant, where it produces the Renegade and Compass Jeep models and Fiat’s 500X, on Monday and Tuesday and on Feb. 22-23.

That followed a last-minute notification from a supplier last week that it could not provide “electronic devices due to the lack of semiconductors”, it said.

“This confirms the current phase of pandemic uncertainty at a global level, with the consequent need to adjust production programs on a daily basis,” Stellantis said.

The Melfi plant has been halted over the whole of the last week, while production at Turin’s Mirafiori facility was frozen for two days the week before.

Stellantis has asked for flexible furlough schemes until the end of March for the Melfi plant, which would allow the company to cut production in the coming weeks based on the demand outlook and parts supply status. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Jan Harvey)