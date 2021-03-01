Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cyclical Consumer Goods

UK hopeful of good outcome for Vauxhall factory as investment decision looms

By Reuters Staff

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain is hopeful for a satisfactory outcome for the Vauxhall car factory, where parent company Stellantis is due to decide soon whether to keep the site open with fresh investment, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday.

“I’m very hopeful that we can reach a satisfactory conclusion in terms of the continued investment and support for Stellantis,” he told parliament. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Alistair Smout)

