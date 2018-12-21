U.S. FDA approves Stemline Therapeutics' rare blood disease treatment

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Stemline Therapeutics Inc’s Elzonris for the treatment of a rare blood disease in adults and children aged two years and above.

This is the first approved treatment for the condition, blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence, said reut.rs/2PTSmoF.

The labeling for Elzonris contains a boxed warning, FDA’s harshest, flagging increased risk of capillary leak syndrome, which may be life-threatening or fatal to patients in treatment. (Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)