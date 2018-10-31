Illinois attorney general sues sterilization plant over emissions

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has filed a lawsuit against medical sterilization company Sterigenics accusing it of violating the state’s environmental protection law by releasing a known carcinogen at its Willowbrook, Illinois plant.

Filed on Tuesday in DuPage County Circuit Court, the lawsuit said the chemical, ethylene oxide gas, has raised health risks in neighborhoods near Sterigenics’ facility, where more than 19,000 people live. It asks the court to impose tighter limits on emissions of the chemical and potentially shut down the facility if needed to protect public health.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ETS0hN