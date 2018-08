LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Growing concerns about a “no-deal” Brexit pushed the pound to a near one-year low against the euro on Tuesday.

In early London trading, sterling fell 0.1 percent against the euro to 90.73 pence its lowest since Sept. 12, 2017.

On Monday, the French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe asked his ministers to prepare contingency measures in case Britain exits the EU in March without securing a trade agreement with the bloc. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee)