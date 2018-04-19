FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 8:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sterling falls after disappointing UK retail sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Thursday after British retail sales recorded their biggest quarterly fall in a year during the three months to March after unusually cold weather kept shoppers at home.

The pound, which was down 0.1 percent before the data, extended its fall versus the dollar to a 0.3 percent drop to $1.4161.

The data showed retail sales volumes in March were 1.2 percent lower than the month before, a bigger fall than economists had expected in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Tom Finn Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

