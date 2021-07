July 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Italy’s Stevanato Group S.p.A. , which makes glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines and other healthcare products, fell more than 20% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Friday, giving the company a market capitalization of over $5 billion.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.