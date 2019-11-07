IN BRIEF: Journey frontman’s lawsuit against Little Feat guitarist holds on

Former Journey vocalist Steve Perry can proceed with his lawsuit against composer and erstwhile Little Feat guitarist Phil Brown over the fate of four songs they recorded on 8-track tapes in Brown’s garage in the early 1990s, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday.

The decision affirms a March ruling by U.S. District Judge John Walter in Los Angeles, denying Brown’s motion to dismiss Perry’s lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction and to strike a portion of the complaint.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34ExsSt