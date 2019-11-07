Westlaw News
November 7, 2019 / 3:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Journey frontman’s lawsuit against Little Feat guitarist holds on

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Former Journey vocalist Steve Perry can proceed with his lawsuit against composer and erstwhile Little Feat guitarist Phil Brown over the fate of four songs they recorded on 8-track tapes in Brown’s garage in the early 1990s, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday.

The decision affirms a March ruling by U.S. District Judge John Walter in Los Angeles, denying Brown’s motion to dismiss Perry’s lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction and to strike a portion of the complaint.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34ExsSt

