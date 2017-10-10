MOVES-Senior public relations executive Lipin launches new firm

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Steven Lipin, previously a senior executive at financial communications consultancy Brunswick Group, launched his own public relations firm on Tuesday called Gladstone Place Partners.

The new firm said in a statement that it will serve clients in the United States and internationally, and focus on issues spanning corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and reputation management.

Lipin previously spent 16 years as Brunswick Group’s U.S. senior partner, and is widely credited with helping establish it as one of the top communications firms for mergers and acquisitions in the United States.

Previously, he had a career in financial journalism that included 10 years at The Wall Street Journal, where he was a mergers and acquisitions reporter and finance editor. (Reporting by Carl O‘Donnell in New York)