Construction materials group St Gobain maintains outlook as Q1 sales rise

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Construction materials group St Gobain maintained its outlook for an increase in annual underlying profits on Thursday as it posted higher first-quarter sales.

St Gobain’s sales rose 6.4 percent from a year ago to 10.38 billion euros ($11.6 billion), with turnover boosted by recent acquisitions and growth in Europe and the Americas.

“In line with our objective as announced in February, the group is targeting a further like-for-like increase in operating income in 2019,” St Gobain said in a statement.