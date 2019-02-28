British recruiter SThree names Mark Dorman CEO

Feb 28 (Reuters) - British recruiting company SThree Plc named Mark Dorman as chief executive officer on Thursday, replacing Gary Elden whose departure was announced last year.

Dorman, who was previously president of higher education, international & professional for McGraw Hill Education, will join the company on March 18.

Elden will step down from his role and the board on March 18, but will remain with the company until the annual general meeting on April 24.

The company, which helps hire employees for financial, energy, banking and pharmaceutical companies, raised its forecast for annual profits in December of last year, led by higher demand for hiring in international markets.