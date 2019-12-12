Recruiter SThree expects in-line full-year profit on overseas hiring push

Dec 12 (Reuters) - UK recruiting firm SThree Plc said on Thursday it expected full-year earnings to be in line with expectations, as strong growth in contract hiring overseas is likely to offset weakness in domestic market.

SThree, which hires employees for the engineering and technology sector, said adjusted pretax profit for the year ended Nov. 30 is expected to be at an all-time record for the group as it reported a 5% rise in net fees for the period. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)