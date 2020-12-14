Recruiter SThree net fees fall as pandemic continues to hurt hiring

Dec 14 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc on Monday reported lower annual net fees earned, hurt by reduced global hiring activity due to the impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering and tech sector, said net fees earned for twelve months to Nov. 30 was 310.9 million pounds ($414.96 million), down 8% from a year ago. ($1 = 0.7492 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)