SThree profit rises as international growth offsets Britain weakness

March 15 (Reuters) - Recruiter SThree Plc posted a 9 percent rise in first-quarter gross profit on Friday as strong hiring in international markets offset weakness in Britain.

The company, which hires employees for financial, energy, banking and pharmaceutical companies, said group gross profit rose to 78.1 million pounds ($103.5 million) from 70.3 million pounds earlier.

Gross profit for UK and Ireland fell 7 percent to 11.7 million pounds for the first quarter ended Feb. 28. ($1 = 0.7546 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)