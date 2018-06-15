FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 6:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK recruiter SThree posts 11 pct rise in HY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc reported an 11 percent rise in gross profit for the first half of 2018 on Friday, helped by continued strength in its continental European operations.

SThree, which places people with financial, energy, banking and pharmaceutical companies, said gross profit rose to 148.4 million pounds in the six months ended May 31, from 134.4 million pounds a year ago.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year expectations and said it was on track to deliver its five-year growth strategy. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

