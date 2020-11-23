CORRECTED-UK's SThree raises profit outlook as overseas hiring improves

(Corrects to say a 14% decline and not a 4% rise in net fees in paragraph 2)

Nov 23 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc said on Monday it expects full-year profit to be at the higher end of market expectations, helped by hiring improvement at its U.S. and German businesses, with high demand seen in life sciences and technology sectors through October and early November.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering and tech sector, in September reported a 14% decline in net fees for the third quarter. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)