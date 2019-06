June 14 (Reuters) - Recruiter SThree Plc posted a 9% rise in half year net fees on Friday, bolstered by strong international hiring as it battles a slowdown at home.

The company, which hires for financial, energy, banking and pharmaceutical companies, said net fees for the UK and Ireland region fell 9% in the half year ended May 31. Net fees in continental Europe and United States rose 13%. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)