July 20 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc said on Monday its first-half profit nearly halved, as coronavirus lockdowns slowed hiring globally.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering and tech sectors, said adjusted pretax profit for six months to May 31 dropped to 12.6 million pounds ($15.81 million), from 24 million pounds in the year-ago period. ($1 = 0.7970 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)