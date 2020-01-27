SThree posts higher annual profit on growth in international markets

Jan 27 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc reported a 21% jump in annual pretax profit on Monday, as strong growth in its international markets helped counter weakness at home ahead of Brexit.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering and tech sectors, said reported pretax profit for the year ended Nov. 30 rose to 56.8 million pounds ($74.66 million) from 47 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)