April 12 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp. appointed former Jefferies executive James Nappo as a managing director and senior member of the investment banking team focussed on the industrials sector.

Nappo, who will be based in Stifel’s Chicago office, was until recently the global head of diversified industrials at Jefferies and had previously worked at Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli)