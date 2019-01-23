9th Circuit revives Washington State landslide claims against tribe

A federal appeals court on Tuesday cleared the way for the state of Washington to seek indemnity from a registered Indian tribe for damages from the Oso landslide of 2014, which killed 43 people, destroyed nearly 50 homes and resulted in litigation that the state settled for $50 million in 2016.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a ruling by a lower-court judge in Tacoma, who found that the Stillaguamish Indian Tribe had not waived its sovereign immunity when it accepted $500,000 from the state to build a log revetment, or “crib wall,” to protect salmon in the North Fork of the Stillaguamish River in 2005.

