Company News
October 1, 2019 / 8:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Stitch Fix falls short of quarterly revenue estimates, shares fall

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Stitch Fix Inc’s quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the online personal styling provider’s active clients numbers disappointed, sending its shares down 10% in trading after the bell.

Active clients, a key metric that indicates the total number of users who received a box of clothing in the preceding 12-months, rose 18% to 3.2 million in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 3, broadly in line with the estimate of 3.23 million clients, according to analyst polled by FactSet Research.

Revenue rose to $432.1 million from $318.3 million, slightly lower than the estimate of $432.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

