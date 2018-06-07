FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 8:15 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Stitch Fix quarterly sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Stitch Fix Inc, the online retailer that selects apparel for shoppers, reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, as strong demand for newer categories and brands helped strengthen its subscriber base.

The company posted a profit of $9.5 million, or 9 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 28 from a loss of $9.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 29 percent to $316.7 million, beating analysts’ estimate of $306.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

