Company News
Stitch Fix's Q1 revenue tops Wall Street estimates; shares rise

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Stitch Fix Inc’s quarterly revenue topped Wall Street estimates, as the online personal-shopping company registered more active clients, sending shares up nearly 8 percent in late trade on Monday.

Active clients, a key metric that indicates the number of users who have received a package of curated clothing in the preceding 12-month period, surged 22 percent to 2.9 million in the first-quarter ended Oct. 27.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $366.2 million, beating the estimate of $358 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

