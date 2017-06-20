FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 2 months ago

French state bank's Dufourcq likely to be named STMicro chairman -source

Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - The head of France's state investment bank, Nicolas Dufourcq, is likely to be elected as non-executive chairman of Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Tuesday, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The expected appointment of Dufourcq, who joined the STMicro board in 2015 as a representative of the French government, comes less than two months after another French national, Jean-Marc Chery, was lined up as successor to Italian CEO Carlo Bozotti.

Additional reporting by Francesca Piscioneri in Rome; Editing by David Goodman

