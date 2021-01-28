STMicro sees higher yearly sales in first-quarter

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the factory of STMicroelectronics in Plan-les-Oautes near Geneva, Switzerland, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said on Thursday it expected its first-quarter sales to jump by almost a third year-on-year, confirming the acceleration in demand, especially in automotive and microcontroller segments.

The company, which produces over 60% of its revenues in Asia-Pacific and whose customers include Apple and Tesla, forecast its first-quarter sales will rise by 31.2% from the previous year to around $2.93 billion.